A month from now, on April 18, we’ll be awaiting the results of the Play-In tournament, laughing as two East teams with sub-.500 records advance to the playoff. The Wizards have 15 games left, the 2nd worst record in the NBA & haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the playoff contention because only 6 teams in the East have a winning record.

The State of the Miami Heat

Fun fact, the Miami Heat have lost 8 straight games, their longest losing streak under head coach Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra became the Heat’s head coach in April 2008 – which means it’s been 17 seasons since the Heat have gone on an 8-game losing streak.

Miami’s slid down the East standings, but they still have a 5.5 game lead over the Raptors for 10th. They’re in a tough spot & not just because they’re 10 games under .500 for the first time since February 2017. Now stay seated for the red flags because I have many, many red flags.

🚩 4-15 since trading Jimmy Butler – their only wins have come against the Raptors, Hawks, Pacers & Wizards.

🚩 18 blown double-digit leads this season, tied with Utah for the most in the NBA.

🚩 Averaging just 100.4 points over their 8-game losing streak – Pels are averaging the 2nd fewest over this span at 106.1 points,

🚩 Held to under 100 points in 3 straight, their longest streak since November 2018.

🚩 Outscored by 18.1 points per 100 possessions in the second half since February 1st, worst in the NBA. For context, the team with the second worst net rating in second halves in that span are the Mavs, at -9.0.

If the Heat miss the playoffs this season, they’ll get to keep their own first-round pick & could get the Warriors first they got from trading Jimmy Butler.

Here’s the catch – Heat gave up a lottery-protected 2027 first to Charlotte when they acquired Terry Rozier last season. They owe a top-14 protected first to the Thunder this draft. If that first doesn’t convey this season, the pick drops protections next season & goes to OKC unprotected in 2026. Because of the Stepien rule, Miami would no longer be able to give Charlotte the first in 2027 so they’ll owe the Hornets an unprotected first-round pick in 2028. Not only do the Heat lack offensive talent, or just elite talent in general, missing the playoffs this season means a tank next season won’t reward them with a pick.

Miami started with Jimmy Butler problem, then it became a lack of offensive talent issue & now the lack of offence is impacting their defence & overall effort. They play the Pistons on ESPN on Wednesday night & then the Rockets on NBA TV on Friday night, if you wanted to publicly shame them anymore.

This brings us to the tank battles!

Fun fact: as of Tuesday afternoon, there are 208 games left on the NBA schedule. 28 of those 208 games are between the bottom-10 teams in the NBA. 2 of those 10 teams are still in play-in contention (the East hahahaha).

Credit: Tankathon.com

The Raptors have 13 games left this season & 9 of them are against another bottom-10 opponent. Plus, this number doesn’t include the Mavs, who are bottoming out quickly.

Toronto is playing with the tank line, resting starters on alternate nights & closing games with two-ways, 10-days & rookies. A few of their rotation players are legitimately injured – Gradey Dick is out with a bone bruise, Ja’Kobe Walter is out with a hip flexor & Ochai Agbaji just returned to the lineup after missing games to an ankle sprain. They’ve used 12 different starting lineups in 14 games since the All-Star break Despite all of this, Toronto is 6-3 in March.

Philadelphia blew a 25-point lead against the Rockets on Monday night, losing in overtime despite Quentin Grimes scoring a career-high 46 points & making 8 threes. Sixers have used 26 different players, tied with the Hornets for most in the league this season. (Fun fact, the Grizzlies set the NBA record for players used with 33 last season).

Fun fact: Quentin Grimes is 9th in the league in scoring this month, averaging 28.6 points. Grimes has already won them 3 games in his 17 games as a Sixer.

Pelicans lost Trey Murphy for the season on Monday night against the Pistons & then lost the game by 46 points, tied for their worst loss in franchise history.

Utah has lost 10 in a row, Lauri Markkanen has played a total of 31 minutes in the second halves of games since the Jazz got fined on last week & they have a 1-game lead over the Wizards for the worst record in the league. Jazz might win the award for most shameless tank of the season.

Wizards beat the Nuggets & then decided they were winning too many games – Khris Middleton & Jordan Poole played just 10.5 minutes on Monday night against the Blazers.

Whether the league decides to flatten the lottery odds even more or re-structure the playoffs, something must be done because the only bright spot of these games are the live tryouts some players are getting.

Tiers of the East

Fun fact: the Oklahoma City Thunder are 24-1 against the Eastern Conference this season. The Thunder can become the first team to finish 29-1 or 28-2 in inter-conference games because here are their last 5 opponents in the East: Philadelphia, Charlotte, Indiana, Chicago & Detroit.

The East is comical to me – the gap between the top-2 teams, the 3rd seed & then the 4-6 seeds are as large as I’ve ever seen them. For contrast, there are 4 different teams in the West that have the chance to finish the season as a 2-seed.

🚩 3-seed New York is 0-5 against the top-2 seeds in the East, Cleveland & Boston. They have 2 games remaining against the Cavs & 1 left against the Celtics - they could be without Jalen Brunson for all of them.

🚩 Milwaukee is 0-9 against the top-3 seeds in the East, Cleveland, Boston & New York. They have 1 left against the Knicks on March 28. If you add the Thunder, Bucks are 0-11 against the top-4 teams in the NBA.

Credit: @Bucks

OKC beating the Bucks by 16 on Sunday got me looking into these numbers & then I realized something that I will leave you with.

The Nuggets have more losses to the Wizards (2) than the Thunder do to the East as a whole (1).