Tonight’s fun fact compilation is a little delayed, but better late than never.

Atlanta Hawks

27-33 record (9th in the East)

21st in offence (111.3), 19th in defence (114.0), 21st in net rating (-2.7), 19th in eFG% (53.5), lost 2 straight

Last few: L at MIA, L vs. OKC

Hawks split a key two-game set against the Heat this week in the funniest of ways. Up 3 with 5:23 left in the 3rd, the Hawks gave up a 23-6 run to close the quarter.

And then, they gave up 135 points to the Thunder.

Red flag: the Hawks have a 119.9 defensive rating over the last 5 games – unfortunately, 3 of their next 4 games are against teams ranked top-10 in offensive rating.

Their next 4 games? at MEM (6th), MIL (15th), INDx2 (8th)

Boston Celtics

42-18 record (2nd in the East)

4th in offence (118.7), 5th in defence (110.0), 3rd in net rating (8.8), 7th in eFG% (56.0), lost 2 straight

Last few: W at TOR, L at DET, L vs. CLE

Celtics started the game on a 25-3 run on Friday night against the Cavs, forcing Kenny Atkinson into 2 timeouts in the first five minutes. They were outscored 120-91 the rest of the way.

Fun fact: Celtics are 64-3 when they lead by 20+ points since the start of last season. 2 of those blown leads have come against the Cavs.

Brooklyn Nets

21-38 record (11th in the East)

27th in offence (108.5), 23rd in defence (114.8), 26th in net rating (-6.3), 25th in eFG% (51.7), lost 3 straight

Last few: L vs. OKC, L vs. POR

Brooklyn was held to 99 points against the Wizards on Monday & then scored 121 points against the Thunder on Wednesday.

No, I didn’t mix the teams up.

Fun fact: Nets have a 109.8 defensive rating over the last 15 games, 3rd best in the NBA.

They’re 0-4 against top-10 offences over this 15-game span (& 0-2 against the Wizards). They don’t play another top-10 offence until March 10th against the Lakers.

Charlotte Hornets

14-44 record (14th in the East)

29th in offence (106.5), 16th in defence (113.9), 28th in net rating (-7.4), 30th in eFG% (49.8), lost 5 straight

Last few: L at GSW, L at DAL

After being outscored by a combined 131 points in a 3-game stretch before Thursday, they only lost by 7 points to the Mavs!!

Red flag: Hornets are 1-21 without LaMelo Ball this season & their 7-point loss to the Mavs ended a 6-game streak of double-digit losses without him.

Hornets are averaging 100.3 points without Ball this season & 108.3 points with him this season.

Chicago Bulls

24-36 record (10th in the East)

17th in offence (112.0), 26th in defence (115.8), 23rd in net rating (-3.8), 11th in eFG% (54.9)

Last few: L vs. LAC, W vs. TOR

Bulls are 2-3 since the All-Star break & have been within 5 points in the last 5 minutes in all but one game.

They were down 16 against the Raptors on Friday night & forced overtime after Coby White’s four-point play with 4 seconds left.

Fun fact: Coby White has scored 18 points in the clutch post All-Star, 3rd most in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers

49-10 record (1st in the East)

1st in offence (122.3), 7th in defence (111.1), 2nd in net rating (11.3), 1st in eFG% (58.8), won 9 straight

Last few: W at ORL, W at BOS

So, I started writing with the intention of getting these out before Friday night’s games. Unfortunately, it did not pan out that way. The Cavs ruined my fun fact with their 22-point comeback win against the Cavs, but I forgive them.

Fun fact: Months ago, the Cavs started the season with a 15-game win streak. They had a 11.5 net rating over that win streak, 6.2 points per 100 worse than their 17.7 net rating in February.

The most mind boggling fun fact of them all: over the last 6 games, there’s only been 3 instances where a Cavs player played over 32 minutes – Evan Mobley & Donovan Mitchell on Sunday vs Memphis & Donovan Mitchell’s 35 minutes on Friday night.

Another fun fact, only 11 teams in NBA history have won 50 of their first 60 games in a season - the Cavs look to be the 12th team to do it when they play the pesky Blazers on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks

32-28 record (8th in the West)

9th in offence (114.5), 14th in defence (113.0), 12th in net rating (1.6), 12th in eFG% (54.9)

Last few: L at LAL, W vs. CHA

Mavs are surviving, on multiple fronts you could say. They finished the month of February with a 6-5 record, despite being without all three of Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford & Dereck Lively in 6 straight.

Fun fact: 10 different players have recorded a 20-point game for the Mavs this month, most of any team in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets

39-21 record (2nd in the West)

2nd in offence (119.3), 15th in defence (113.9), 5th in net rating (5.4), 2nd in eFG% (57.5)

Last few: L at MIL, W at DET

Nuggets ended the Pistons’ 8-game win streak on Friday night, ruining my hopes of a Pistons’ fairytale.

Fun fact: Nuggets have now won their last 2 games against teams with a winning record after losing 4 of their previous 5. Yes, I know they won 9 straight, but all 9 of those wins came against teams under .500.

Detroit Pistons

33-27 record (6th in the East)

12th in offence (113.6), 12th in defence (112.5), 15th in net rating (1.1), 14th in eFG% (54.5)

Last few: W vs. BOS, L vs. DEN

The Detroit Pistons are by far my favourite story of the season, even though the win streak is over. They’d won 8 straight, their longest win streak since the 2007-08 season, They’re 22-10 since December 21st, tied for 5th best in the NBA in that span.

Fun fact: Pistons had a 10.1 net rating through 12 games in February. They had 9 wins last month, almost as many as they had in the 2023 calendar year (10).

Golden State Warriors

32-27 record (7th in the West)

16th in offence (113.2), 8th in defence (111.4), 10th in net rating (1.8), 21st in eFG% (53.1), won 5 straight

Last few: W vs. CHA, W at ORL

Warriors are 7-1 in the Jimmy Butler era. They’ve won 5 straight, something Butler’s old squad hasn’t done yet this season. A lot of this has to do with Steph Curry being an ageless wonder though. 56 PTS & 12 threes on Thursday night against the Magic.

Fun fact: Steph Curry averaged 30.7 points in 33.1 minutes through 11 games in February. He’s 2nd among all players in scoring average & total points this month. He’s 36.

Houston Rockets

37-22 record (5th in the West)

14th in offence (113.5), 4th in defence (109.2), 7th in net rating (4.3), 28th in eFG% (51.2), won 2 straight

Last few: W vs. MIL, W vs. SAS

Rockets beat the Spurs by 12 on Wednesday, their first game decided by double-digits since their 11-point loss to the Mavs on February 8th.

Fun fact: Fred VanVleet is set to make his return to the Rockets lineup after missing 11 straight to an ankle injury. Rockets are 7-7 without him this season.

They were 10th in offensive rating before he hurt his ankle on February 1st vs Brooklyn. They were 24th in offensive rating in February.

Indiana Pacers

33-25 record (5th in the East)

8th in offence (114.8), 21st in defence (114.2), 16th in net rating (0.7), 4th in eFG% (56.3)

Last few: W vs. TOR, L at MIA

I’m going right to the fun fact here.

Fun fact: Pascal Siakam made a career-high 8 threes on Friday night in Miami. His previous career-high was 6, a high he set in March 2022.

Siakam is shooting a career-high 41.5% from three this season & 40.6% from three since being traded to Indiana last January.

Siakam’s shooting has come a long way since joining the Pacers but his shooting against the Heat was unreal. A month and a half before the trade, I was tweeting about how historically bad his three-point shooting had been.

L.A. Clippers

32-27 record (6th in the West)

20th in offence (111.4), 3rd in defence (109.0), 9th in net rating (2.4), 16th in eFG% (54.0)

Last few: W at CHI, L at LAL

James Harden says he hates losing. Clippers did a lot of losing in February unfortunately, going 4-7 last month.

Red flag: Harden had a 52.1 TS% in 11 games in February, his worst in TS% in a month since he had a 49.7 TS% in December 2009 (min. 7 games).

Clippers were 19th in offensive rating, defensive rating & turnover rate in February. They turned the ball over on 14.3% of their plays.

L.A. Lakers

37-21 record (4th in the West)

11th in offence (114.1), 13th in defence (112.7), 14th in net rating (1.5), 10th in eFG% (55.3), won 5 straight

Last few: W vs. DAL, W vs. MIN, W vs. LAC

Lakers went 10-2 in February & owned the league’s best defence last month. Their two losses? To the tanking Jazz & Hornets.

Fun fact: Lakers were 8-0 against teams .500 or better in February. In fact, they’ve won their last 10 games against teams with a winning record.

Memphis Grizzlies

38-21 record (3rd in the West)

6th in offence (117.7), 9th in defence (111.5), 4th in net rating (6.2), 8th in eFG% (55.7)

Last few: W vs. PHX, L vs. NYK

Now for some contrast – the Grizzlies were 6-5 in February. 5 of their 6 wins came against teams with a losing record.

Red flag: Grizzlies were 1-5 against teams .500 and better in February & have lost their last 5 games against winning teams.

The positive angle here is that each of their last 4 games, including their games against the Cavs & Knicks were clutch games.

They shot 4-for-31 from three on Friday night against the Knicks, just the 10th time a team has made fewer than 5 threes in a game this season.

Miami Heat

28-30 record (7th in the East)

18th in offence (111.9), 11th in defence (112.5), 17th in net rating (-0.6), 18th in eFG% (53.7), won 2 straight

Last few: W vs. ATL, W vs. IND

Sound all the alarms. Every single one. The Miami Heat have scored 120+ points in back-to-back games. It’s the just the 6th time they’ve scored 120+ points in 2025, tied for 4th fewest in the NBA.

Fun fact: Heat have a 136.9 offensive rating in the last 2 games & will play the Knicks at home on Sunday – the same Knicks that have a 109.5 defensive rating in the last 2.

Milwaukee Bucks

33-25 record (4th in the East)

15th in offence (113.4), 10th in defence (111.8), 13th in net rating (1.5), 5th in eFG% (56.1)

Last few: L at HOU, W vs. DEN

Bucks are 4-1 since the All-Star break & have held their opponents to 105.9 points per 100 possessions since.

Fun fact: Kyle Kuzma is a +25 in the Bucks’ last 5 games, tied for a team-high with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This is the same Kyle Kuzma that was a team-worst -253 with the Wizards in January.

Minnesota Timberwolves

32-29 record (9th in the West)

13th in offence (113.6), 6th in defence (110.8), 8th in net rating (2.8), 15th in eFG% (54.3), lost 2 straight

Last few: L at LAL, L at UTA

Wolves are 0-2 since their 25-point comeback win against the Thunder on Monday night, including a loss to the Jazz on Friday night. Yes, Anthony Edwards was suspended after getting his 16th tech of the season against the Lakers.

Timberwolves let the Jazz start the third quarter with a 27-4 run, got the lead back late in the 4th and gave up a dunk to Walker Kessler.

Red flag: Minnesota is 15-8 against teams under .500 & somehow, they’re only winning team that’s lost to the Jazz, Blazers & Wizards this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

16-44 record (14th in the West)

25th in offence (110.1), 28th in defence (118.0), 29th in net rating (-7.9), 26th in eFG% (51.6)

Last few: W vs. SAS, W at PHX, L at PHX

The Pelicans are 3-2 since the break & are 10th in defensive rating since then (small sample size theatre).

Fun fact: Zion Williamson is averaging 24.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 28.9 MIN in his last 4 games, shooting 62.5% from the field.

The Pels are outscoring teams by 15.0 points per 100 possessions in 116 minutes with Williamson on court since the break. They’ve been outscored by 12.7 points per 100 in 124 minutes with him off.

New York Knicks

39-20 record (3rd in the East)

3rd in offence (118.8), 20th in defence (114.1), 6th in net rating (4.7), 3rd in eFG% (56.4), won 2 straight

Last few: W vs. PHI, W at MEM

OG Anunoby is back & he doesn’t shoot to miss. Mitch Robinson returned to the Knicks’ lineup on Friday night. Outside of Ariel Hukporti, the Knicks’ injury report is as clear as it’s been all season.

Fun fact: Knicks won after OG Anunoby hit a game-winning three against the Grizzlies on Friday night & not one Knicks’ player hit the 40-minute mark. OG Anunoby played a team-high 38 minutes!!

23 of the Knicks’ 59 games have been decided by single-digits this season. A Knick played 40+ minutes in 20 of those 23 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder

48-11 record (1st in the West)

5th in offence (118.0), 1st in defence (105.4), 1st in net rating (12.6), 9th in eFG% (55.3), won 2 straight

Last few: W at BKN, W at ATL

OKC put their 18-game win streak against sub-.500 teams in jeopardy when they went down by 18 against the Nets. Down 4 in the 4th, they saved the streak with an 18-0 fourth quarter run & went up 14.

The next game, they earned a wire-to-wire win. They were up 9 with 6:38 left in the 3rd. 5.5 minutes later, they were up 27 after a 27-9 run.

Fun fact: Thunder are 27-1 against teams below .500 this season. They’re 13-7 when they go down by double-digits, the only team in the NBA with a winning record after facing a 10+ point deficit.

Orlando Magic

29-32 record (8th in the East)

28th in offence (107.3), 2nd in defence (109.0), 18th in net rating (-1.7), 29th in eFG% (50.2), lost 2 straight

Last few: L vs. CLE, L vs. GSW

Magic did a bad scouting job heading into their game against the Warriors on Thursday night. They should have known the lore between Steph Curry & February 27th.

Red flag: Curry made 12 threes against the Magic on Thursday. Orlando made 11 threes as a team.

Orlando’s been held to 11 threes or fewer in 35 games this season, 2nd fewest in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers

20-38 record (12th in the East)

23rd in offence (110.8), 25th in defence (115.5), 24th in net rating (-4.7), 23rd in eFG% (52.6), lost 9 straight

Last few: L at NYK

Sixers officially did it. Joel Embiid is done for the season.

Red flag: Sixers will close the season with a 7-8 record when all three of their big three play. Unfortunately, they were 6-12 when Maxey & George play without Embiid.

This is Tyrese Maxey’s world now though. Maxey’s averaging 28.8 points on 56.0 TS% in 34 games without Embiid this season, taking 22.9 shots per game.

Only two players have scored more clutch points than Tyrese Maxey this season – Trae Young & Jalen Brunson.

Phoenix Suns

28-32 record (11th in the West)

10th in offence (114.3), 27th in defence (116.3), 19th in net rating (-1.9), 6th in eFG% (56.0)

Last few: L at MEM, L vs. NOP, W vs. NOP

Suns snapped a 3-game losing streak with a win against the Pels on Friday night & have been without Bradley Beal in the last 2.

Red flag: Last time, I told you about the Suns’ record when one of Kevin Durant or Devin Booker are out (3-16).

Today, allow me to tell you their record with Bradley Beal out. Suns are 10-9 when Bradley Beal is out this season.

Take that for what you will, but I think this season is the end of the big-3 era in the NBA.

Portland Trail Blazers

27-33 record (12th in the West)

24th in offence (110.8), 22nd in defence (114.4), 22nd in net rating (-3.6), 24th in eFG% (52.4), won 4 straight

Last few: W at WAS, W at BKN

Blazers are on a 4-game win streak & have beat the Hornets, Jazz, Wizards & Nets over this win streak. They have the 4th hardest remaining schedule in the NBA but have been taking care of business against losing teams.

Fun fact: Blazers have won their last 11 games against teams currently under .500. Their last loss to a losing team came on January 14th against the Nets.

Their schedule is turning though – 3 of their next 4 games are against the top-3 teams in the NBA (Cavs, Celtics, Thunder).

Sacramento Kings

30-28 record (10th in the West)

7th in offence (115.6), 18th in defence (114.0), 11th in net rating (1.6), 13th in eFG% (54.5), won 2 straight

Last few: W at UTA

Kings were 6-5 in February but 7 of their 11 games came against sub-.500 teams.

8 of their 17 games in March are against the top-10 teams in the NBA.

Red flag: Domantas Sabonis struggled in February, averaging 15.9 points on 53.1 FG% & just 5.1 assists through 11 games last month.

Sabonis leads the NBA with 50 double-doubles this season, but he’s gone back-to-back games without a recording a double-double for the first time since November 2023.

He’s averaging 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds & 6.0 assists in 30.6 MIN in his last 2 games, shooting an alarming 42.1% from the field.