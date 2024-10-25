Technically, the Raptors have gone down by at least 30 points in back-to-back games. Game 82 last season & in their home opener on Wednesday. Their 30-point loss to the Cavs was their worst loss in a season opener in franchise history.

Their loss was the 4th time they’ve lost by 30+ points at home since the start of last season – something that only happened 6 times in the first 28 seasons of franchise history. For the sake of the fun factor of my notes going forward, I really hope they don’t have any more.

1. Raptors & Sixers both set franchise-records with the amount of players they used last season.

Raptors used a record 30 players last season – 14 are either retired or out of the NBA. Sixers used 28 – 12 aren’t on a roster this season. Nick Nurse’s 76ers used 35 different starting lineups and 18 different players started in at least 1 game. Both teams are starting the season where they left off unfortunately. There’s almost a combined $195M dollars of salary on the injury report tonight – Embiid, George, Quickley, Barrett, Olynyk & Brown. Last season, Philadelphia had a 31-8 record when Joel Embiid was available & had a 10.4 average margin of victory with him in the lineup. They were 16-27 with him out. The Raptors were a tanking team to close last season so the record doesn’t really matter, but Barrett & Quickley combined to averaged 40.4 PTS for the Raptors last season. This is just some quick math but Barrett, Quickley, Olynyk & Brown combined to average 15.3 attempts from three with the Raptors last season – approximately 46% of Toronto’s 3PA.

2. The Groat is in the building.

Kyle Lowry owns more Raptors franchise records that I have time to list here. Entering his 19th season, Lowry ranks 1st on the Raptors’ all-time assists, threes, steals & triple-double leaderboards. He’s 2nd in games played, points & minutes. He has such a big lead in the categories he ranks first in, it’ll be years before any Raptor comes close. As an example, Scottie Barnes will need to average at least 6 assists in his next 548 games pass him for most in franchise history. Lowry won 365 regular season games as a Raptor, most in franchise history. His .607 career win percentage makes him the winningest Raptor of all-time (min. 500 GP).

3. It’s been 730 days since the Raptors last beat the Sixers.

Raptors have lost 7 straight games against the Sixers – the last time they beat them, Nick Nurse was the Raptors’ head coach. Nurse’s Raptors won the first game of their 2022-23 season series but lost the next 3. Rajakovic’s Raptors played 3 of 4 games against the Sixers before Anunoby & Siakam were traded. Raptors were on the 2nd night of a back-to-back in their first two meetings last season & on the 1st night for their 3rd game.

4. What will the Scottie Barnes bounce back look like?

Scottie Barnes scored 9 points on 3-for-14 shooting on Wednesday, his first game with under 10 PTS since he had 7 PTS on 3-for-15 shooting against the Spurs in February. Barnes bounced back & averaged 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 8.0 AST, 1.6 STL & 1.8 BLK in the 5 games after the game against the Spurs, recording 5 straight double-doubles. Scottie Barnes was averaging 21.0 PTS on 58.7 TS% in 31 games before OG Anunoby was traded last season – shooting 39.5% from three. In 9 games between the Anunoby & Siakam trades, Barnes saw drops in his scoring & efficiency – he averaged 17.2 PTS on 53.1 TS% on 1.4 fewer shots. In his next 19 games, Barnes averaged 19.7 PTS on 54.4 TS%.

5. Gradey Dick & Jamal Shead. That’s all.