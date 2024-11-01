LeBron James has seen every phase of Toronto Raptors since he made his NBA debut in 2003. He played his first game at Air Canada Centre on January 7th, 2004, a 6-point loss for his Cavaliers. As we all know, no one he played with or played against is still an active NBA player.

LeBron was around to see the Raptors trade Vince Carter to the Nets. He was there to see the two different playoff droughts end. He tortured the DeRozan/Lowry Raptors for years on end. He was there to see them win a championship & then collapse over the next couple years. And now he’s here to the Scottie Barnes era of the Toronto Raptors begin.

He’s played 74 games against the Raptors, regular season & playoffs. He’s 56-18 against them in his career. No team has as many wins against the Raptors in that span. Another fun fact: he’s played against 6 different Raptors head coaches.

1. LeBron James has scored at least 10+ points on 1,227 consecutive games, a streak that started in 2007.

No active Raptors player has played more than 756 games (Olynyk). That is all.

2. Gradey Dick is 2nd in sophomore scoring so far this season.

Dick is averaging 23.3 PTS & 1.3 STL in his last 3 games, but 18.8 points overall – 2nd among sophomores (it’s early, I know!!). He’s setting a new career-high every other day it seems, scoring 30 PTS on Wednesday after setting a career-high with 25 PTS on Saturday against the Timberwolves. His midrange scoring has taken the biggest leap as teams are actively chasing him off the line – Dick is 12/19 in the midrange this season.

3. Jakob Poeltl & bench is +10 in 3 minutes together.

This is also an extremely small sample size, but Jakob Poeltl is the stabilizing force the Raptors’ young bench needs. In a 3-minute sample size, Poeltl & bench units are +10 & in a 18-minute sample, Poeltl with another non-Barnes starter & 3 bench players are +8. Per 48 minutes, Raptors are committing 17.8 turnovers with Poeltl on court & 20.0 with him off. While 17.8 is also not a great number, the differential is what pops out to me. Another thing – Poeltl has never averaged over 30 minutes a game in his career. Through 5 games this season, Rajakovic is playing Poeltl 31.8 minutes per game – including 30 minutes in 3 straight.

4. Raptors have used 4 different starting lineups in their 5 games this season.

The season is young, but months after using 30 lineups over the course of a season, Raptors have started this year with 4 different starting fives in 5 games. Rajakovic is attempting to adjust his rotation by plugging & playing, but it’s hard to gain any sort of insight when you’re forced to try something new every game.

5. Lakers starters have scored 82% of their points this season.